Dumair ist befreit

BREAKING: A pair of #Iraq Air Force's F-16C-52-CFs from 9th Fighter Squadron dropped total eight GBU-12 Paveway-II Laser Guided Bombs on #ISIL / #Daesh in #Syria. This is the first video released by the #IQAF shows one of them with IQAF1616 s/n before departure at Balad AB today. pic.twitter.com/dccjVuWwxJ

— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) April 19, 2018