Evakuierung von Terroristen aus Yalda, Babila und Beit Sahm abgeschlossen

While Israel desperately tries to make its last efforts undermining a newly emerging & resilient Syria

it's Iranian engineers who are on the ground working on the post-war reconstruction effort

Electricity transfer station being set up by Iranian group NW of Aleppo

— Sayed Mousavi 🇮🇷🇵🇸 (@SayedMousavi7) May 10, 2018