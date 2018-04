NBCs und Bilds Augenzeugin von angeblichem CW-Angriff in Douma dementiert Zeugin gewesen zu sein

Die US-Amerikanerin Deana Lynn aka Diana Jamal el-Deen, #JihadiJulian’s „syrische Augenzeugin“ aus Douma, hat gerade zugegeben, dass ihre und NBCs Behauptungen, sie wäre Zeugin des angeblichen CW-Angriff in Douma, Fake waren.

Man schaue sich an: NBC April 13, 2018 – American witness says chemical attack in Syria was real:

NBC: We spoke to an American who was there. Her relatives hiding in basements when they say chemical weapons started wafting in. Diana Lynn says claims that the attack was staged are lies.

Diana Jamal el-Deen: Some people from the basements started to throw up, others they felt pains, they came out of the basements to find people in the street, almost passing out, trying to go to a medical center…