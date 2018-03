Syrische Armee erlangt Kontrolle über Qadam im Süden von Damaskus

Do you remember this girl? Yes, she is the girl who was used by the terrorists in #Ghouta ​​siege propaganda. She left Ghouta today under the protection of the Syrian army … Let us wait a bit to hear her true story. via @hamza_780 @BLIKOPENER333 pic.twitter.com/ekEx22jfyu

— Hanan Shamoun (@HananShamounNL) March 13, 2018