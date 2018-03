Syrische Armee nimmt weitere Ortschaft in Ost-Ghouta ein

#Ghouta Rebels threaten to punish civilians if they try to escape!

1-Don’t read regime leaflets 2-Don’t leave your home or escape without permission 3-Don’t leave Ghouta & surrender 4-Don’t make any contact with regime 5-You will incur punishment if you don’t abide by above pic.twitter.com/U62ZKcxmPp

