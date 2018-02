YPG übergibt Kontrolle über mehrere Stadtteile von Aleppo an syrische Armee

Important

today #SyAAF dropped leaflets on #EastGhouta announcing that the #SAA established a humanitarian crossing points for the civilians, giving them the chance of getting out from the clashes zone

Here’s the map with translated instructions along with the original leaflet pic.twitter.com/VrzXmWy4q0

— Wael Al Hussaini (@WaelAlHussaini) February 22, 2018