Syrische Armee kommt westlich von Abu Dhuhur voran

HOW TIMELY!#WhiteHelmets alleging "gas attack" on #Syria civilians on the very eve of the launching of #Paris 'International partnership against impunity for use of chemical weapons'.

THIS IS what I call "Staged-Massacre Routine for Regime Change": https://t.co/Wlj4UAMGYe#svpol pic.twitter.com/7wJBwu7N3o

— Prof Ferrada de Noli (@ProfessorsBlogg) January 23, 2018