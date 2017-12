Syrische Armee kommt in Idlib-Tasche voran

Graphic#Saudi #UAE aggression With #USA #UK Support committed today another massacre by targeting public market in tazia area #Taiz #Yemen killing more than100 innocent people & injured☝👇

Bodies burned to death

Human Bodies cut off to pieces#StopIgnoringYemen#StopArmingSaudi pic.twitter.com/Oau93ryXhC

— Ahmed Idrees (@Ahmed5SV) December 26, 2017